Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

