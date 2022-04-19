Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

