CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

