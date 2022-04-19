CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 746,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

