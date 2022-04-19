CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 746,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $28.65.
About CVR Energy (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
