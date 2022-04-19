CVS Health Co. (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on May 2nd

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.