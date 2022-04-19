Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

