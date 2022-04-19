Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
