CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.