Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 514,381 shares during the period.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

