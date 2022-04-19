D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

