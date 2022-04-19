D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.23% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.12) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £96.42 million and a P/E ratio of 28.55.
In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($33,957.85).
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
