DA Davidson Comments on Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Washington Federal by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,812 shares of company stock worth $1,337,159 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

