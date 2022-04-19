DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 96.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

