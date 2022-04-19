Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($97.20).

Several research firms recently commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

DAI remained flat at $€62.96 ($67.70) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.57 and its 200-day moving average is €73.87. Daimler has a 12 month low of €60.10 ($64.62) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($98.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

