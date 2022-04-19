Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Upgraded at CLSA

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DWAHY opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

