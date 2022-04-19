Dale Mah Sells 36,270 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total transaction of C$256,066.20.

TSE EDR traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.64. 180,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,384. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.84.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.