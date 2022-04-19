DallasNews (DALN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.
DallasNews stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 0.67. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -640.00%.
About DallasNews (Get Rating)
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
