Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. 6,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Danaos has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Danaos by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Danaos by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

