Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,872.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.85. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.
In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,190 shares of company stock valued at $59,764,877. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Datadog (Get Rating)
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
