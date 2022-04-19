DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

