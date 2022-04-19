DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

