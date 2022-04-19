DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.20.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

