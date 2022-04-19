Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,772,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

