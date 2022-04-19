Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $6.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $5.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $438.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $445.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.