Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,520. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.