Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DELCF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Delic Holdings Corp provides various medicines and treatments. It owns and operates a chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the United States. It also focuses on the research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology; engages in the provision of psychedelic wellness events; and operation of media and e-commerce platforms.

