Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

Analysts at KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

