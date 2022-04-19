DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

XRAY stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 206,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

