DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 247,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

