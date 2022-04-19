DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

