DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

Shares of XRAY opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

