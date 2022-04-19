DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.520 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.