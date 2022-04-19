Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

DCGO opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

