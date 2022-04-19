Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 70 to CHF 58 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

HCMLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 97,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

