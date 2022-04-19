Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 146.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.