Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to €50.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in CRH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.