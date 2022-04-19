Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to Hold

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

