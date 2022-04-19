Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PBBGF stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

