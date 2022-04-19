DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

DHT traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.20. 1,998,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $821,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

