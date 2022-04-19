Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.06) to GBX 4,800 ($62.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.13) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.85).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,881.50 ($50.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,724.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,762.56. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,761.51). Insiders bought a total of 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

