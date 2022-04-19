Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,500 at Societe Generale

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.75.

DEO stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.57. 25,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,269. Diageo has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

