Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.61.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

