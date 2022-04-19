DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €26.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) received a €26.80 ($28.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.89% from the stock’s current price.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.04) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.66 ($21.14).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €14.34 ($15.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.06. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.06 ($14.04) and a 1 year high of €16.19 ($17.41).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

