D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at 154.45 on Tuesday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1 year low of 129.25 and a 1 year high of 170.15.

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

