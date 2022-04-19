Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/3/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 12,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,429. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

