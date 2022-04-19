Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2022 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 12,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,429. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.
