Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

