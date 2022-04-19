Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,158 ($41.09).

A number of analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.18) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.54) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($42.81) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,794 ($36.35) on Tuesday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.02) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.59). The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,649.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

