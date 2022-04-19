Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 59,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,524. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $662.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.