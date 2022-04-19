DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. DocGo has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $9,186,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $24,282,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

