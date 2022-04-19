Donald Archibald Purchases 16,666 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,189,702.

Shares of TSE:SDE traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,120. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

