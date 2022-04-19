DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

NYSE DASH traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. 2,860,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,983. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.63.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $47,948,303. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,961,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

